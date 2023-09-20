(This is only applicable if your verticle tab setup looks like mine without the names of the tabs)



I used Edge's verticle tabs for a hot minute and I found that Edge allows you to display your tabs in such a way that you can have the tab icon, the close tab button, the mute site button, etc next to each other without showing the name of the tabs. This is important as tab names take up a lot of space on the screen, especially with vertical tabs. I would like for this feature to be included in Vivaldi.