We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
[another] Improvement to tab management
-
This post is deleted!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MIfoodie Please use concise but descriptive topic titles, but search first. Nearly all feature have probably been requested before.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
What a mess The subforum is in need of a serious cleanup now
@Pathduck@global-moderators
-