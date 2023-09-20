We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
A improvement to Tab Tiling
-
This post is deleted!
-
mib2berlin
@MIfoodie
Hi, and welcome to the forum.
Please post only one request per thread, user cant vote if they like one request but not the other.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Sorry, I will move one of the requests to another topic in a moment.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MIfoodie Please vote for the existing request: Drag and Drop Tiled Tabs.
-