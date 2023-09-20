We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Only last 10 opened panels are synced
I have more than 50 panels open in Vivaldi Android. I have Sync set up and on Desktop version of Vivaldi, I can see only 10 panels. Why so?
I thought I can save all open panels to bookmarks and sync those, but nope, there is no option for saving all panels.
How can I transfer all my open panels then to another devices?
mib2berlin
@jirkamat
Hi, sync can need a long to to update sometimes, the developer work on a solution at moment.
Open vivaldi://sync-internals on both devices and hit the
Trigger GetUpdate button.
Cheers, mib