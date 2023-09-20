We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved How long does it take a device to disappear from sync?
alessiobrancolini
Hello everyone!
I had a problem with a device, and I had to reconnect it. Now, in the list of synced devices there are two devices with the same name. One is up to date (the new one), the other is updated only nine days ago (the second device does not exist any longer).
How long does it take the second device to disappear from sync?
Thank you for your answer!
@alessiobrancolini It should go away after
1430 days
alessiobrancolini
Then, I wait five other days!
Thanks!
mib2berlin
@alessiobrancolini
Hi, if needed you can log out of sync, change the device name and start sync again.
I had to do this because I saw 3 devices with the same name.
Cheers, mib
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@LonM AFAIK, it's 30 days.
Aaron Translator
@mib2berlin
I seem to have never seen the devices list you mentioned. Where can I see it?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Aaron
I'm guessing they're looking at Remote Sessions. There the synced tabs are grouped by devices.
mib2berlin
@Aaron
I meant the list showing from the cloud icon, right top:
It show two MI Notes but I have only one device.
If you logout of sync you can change the device name.
