I would like the ability to modify the contents of the Title Bar.

Currently, the Title Bar's format is as follows: "Title - Address"

I would like to only show the Title of the page on the Title Bar, without the "- Address" appended to the end of it.

There are some issues on webpages that have "micro-updates" (I don't know the proper term), or when I scroll on some sites, the Title bar will keep flashing and flickering between the format of "Title" and "Title - Address", which is incredibly annoying.

I don't know whether this can be considered a bug, since it works properly on the majority of websites. But I would like the option to customize the Title Bar to only show the "Title".

This is most prominent on MacOS, as the whole Title Bar text flickers, but on Windows, only the address segment of the Title flickers.