You're using a CSS mod to hide the side panel.

Using CSS mods is not supported so I've moved your topic to the modifications forum.

I believe you're using the mod I wrote for you. This is the problem with using mods other people write- you never know when they break stuff.

Since I personally have no need for this mod and can't be bothered to figure out what is wrong, I suggest you learn some CSS and try to find where the problem is.