So I think I touched F2 responsible for quick commands on accident and now this website I had open has side margins visible. GIF of how it looks like on one side https://ibb.co/W5k6CtW
How to hide them?
Press F4
@iAN-CooG F4 didnt do anything for me.
@CondensedMilk Hit F5 to reload does not help?
@CondensedMilk use the menu View/Show panel, it's not associated with F4 for you?
@DoctorG Nope, maybe I can somehow delete my cookies? I checked this site in Vivaldi on another PC and it looks normal, ie no margins
@iAN-CooG F4 is associated with show/hide a panel, yes. But its not a panel i need to hide but the margins/frame.
You're using a CSS mod to hide the side panel.
Using CSS mods is not supported so I've moved your topic to the modifications forum.
I believe you're using the mod I wrote for you. This is the problem with using mods other people write- you never know when they break stuff.
Since I personally have no need for this mod and can't be bothered to figure out what is wrong, I suggest you learn some CSS and try to find where the problem is.
@Pathduck said in Hide side margins:
You're using a CSS mod to hide the side panel.
ahh, that explains a couple of things, I was wondering how he had horizontal panel icons.
@Pathduck I appreciate your help, the mod still works just fine! This is a problem of another kind, as it only appears on one particular site.
@iAN-CooG thats a default feature
@CondensedMilk From your screenshot it looks like part of the panel bar is not being hidden.
You'll need to specify exactly the steps needed to reproduce this, and what site it happens on - only then might someone be able to help you understand what goes on. Before you can provide those steps, there's nothing to help with.