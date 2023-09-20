We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Save Browsing History option in Vivaldi
arunharidas
Is the 'Save Browsing History' option in settings for the local system or the sync server?
@arunharidas Local. Only typed urls are synced at the moment not the stored history.
Pesala Ambassador
@arunharidas Vote for the request: Synchronization of entire history.