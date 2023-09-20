"With the Dutch bike into the Swiss mountains.

With 3 gears and the power of slowness across the Alps.

What drives Gabriele Reiß (68), a woman from the Ruhr who loves the Alps and a book author, to travel from Salzburg to the Gulf of Venice on her three-speed Dutch bicycle - without booking a room, transferring luggage separately or using train connections?

The answers are surprisingly varied.

16 days, 450 km, 3500 hm climbs,

on the Ciclovia-Alpe-Adria cycle path, through the countries/region of Salzburg Land, Carinthia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and the towns of St. Johann i. Pongau, Bischofshofen, Bad Gastein, Spittal a. d. Drau, Villach, Tarvisio, San Daniele del Friuli, Udine...

An adventurous, challenging, insightful travel experiment!

With photos, stories and texts from her book of the same name, Gabriele Reiß creates a lively Alpine evening that awakens longing."

From a German library.

If everything works technically.



Like on Sunday.

