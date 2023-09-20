We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
how mark forum notifications as read in mobile Vivaldi?
-
Unfortunately, I have not been able to figure out how to mark the forum messages (bell icon) as read in the mobile browser version.
Please help.
-
@Dancer18 Might be a little more troublesome.
Click your avatar in the upper right corner, click the notification icon on the far left, slide to the bottom of the notification list, click to open "All Notifications", and click the eye icon in the middle of the right.
-
@Aaron Thank you. This is way too cumbersome. I'm afraid it can't be changed that easily, can it?
-
@Dancer18 perhaps. Maybe the forum code needs to be modified.
-
-
@Dancer18
I am so sorry. I don’t know anything about specific software programming
-
Can hardly modify Android mobile, unless you use Firefox of course. We used to run the forum mod on Firefox before the introduction of Vivaldi Android, but I don’t think anyone but myself and LonM ever actively used the extension.
-
@luetage On PC I'm using the extension too!
-
On my tablet it is same as desktop - a button at the bottom of the list for Mark all as read.
-
@sgunhouse The difference with the desktop version is that in the mobile version I have to scroll down for a very long time to even be able to make the setting. In the desktop version, the "Mark as read" is visible immediately. The notifications have a scroll bar, but I don't need to apply it here.
-
Tablet is the same - no need to scroll.
-
@sgunhouse Not on my tablet...
-
Are you set for Desktop site? If you really want, I can post the screenshot ...
-
@sgunhouse No it isn't set so. However, with setting desktopsite there is no difference.
Yes please send a screenshot.
-
I really expect Vivaldi.net to depend on the screen dimensions as they (or rather, old Opera) had something of a pet peeve with that. I'm not on the tablet, but I did take a screenshot at the time and will upload it later. It shows the 3 latest notifications with a thin scroll bar and the same two buttons as on desktop. So the question becomes, at what screen width do they stop doing that ...
-
Couldn't figure out how to drag and drop on a tablet, so the image is here:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/91600610@N03/53206637963/in/dateposted/
-
@sgunhouse Thank you! It is interesting that you have this and me not.
At the moment I don't know the cause.
BTW: I also don't know how to use the inbuilt image upload of this forum with tablet, however, I think it must be possible.
And: I could NOT manage to overcome the cookie settings popup of your flickr link. I just got a quick view of your image for some milliseconds.
It is by far the most user-unfriendly cookie setting I ever saw.
Consider using https://postimages.org instead.
-
What are the dimensions of your screen? I know some tablets have screens that are really low resolution; I won't even consider a tablet with a horizontal resolution of less than 800 pixels. This Samsung tablet has a rather odd resolution of 1341 pixels horizontally, as you'll see if you look at the original size of the image.
I'm not actually logged in to Flickr on this tablet in Vivaldi, so I had to see their cookie dialog when I went to copy the link. I clicked the Accept button and that was it.
-
@sgunhouse said in how mark forum notifications as read in mobile Vivaldi?:
So the question becomes, at what screen width do they stop doing that
With desktop mode enabled, it should switch at
992px.
Tested on desktop by resizing a side-docked devtools window until the navbar changed. Then went to the CSS and found the
@mediaqueries that matched the window width to confirm it.
-
Android 10
1920x1200
Set system font smallest