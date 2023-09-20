We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
New Vivaldi windows on another virtual desktop on Windows
-
ilp0000 Translator
Hi Vivalovers!
AFAIK, when on windows I am using Vivaldi on virtual desktop 1 and then move and open the same Vivaldi on virtual desktop 2, this Vivaldi window is simply another window located on VD2 from the same process, so whether I add a bookmark or write a memo, the 2 windows should be the same - right?
But bookmarks are different on the 2 windows. I haven't used virtual desktops, so something has changed or is it a bug?
-
ilp0000 Translator
I'm using 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit), and looking forward to hearing