I've just installed Vivaldi on a new Mac running Ventura. I unpacked the downloaded file in my downloads folder, and then moved the app into the applications folder. (There was no dmg file.) In vivaldi://about/ it shows the path to the profile folder as:

/Users/owner/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default

("owner" is the user name)

I assume this means:

M@cintosh/Users/owner/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default

but in the M@cintosh/Users/owner directory, there is no "Library" directory.

There is a Library directory parallel to the Users directory:

M@cintosh/Library/Application Support

but the "Application Support" directory in that location does not have a "Vivaldi" directory.

(I also checked in the M@cintosh/Users/Shared directory, but that is empty.)

p.s. - Actually, I found the dmg file. It was "mounted" in the root location. I "ejected" it and now there is no sign of it.

Any suggestions on where or how to find the profile directory?