Solved Path to profile is wrong
-
hommealone
I've just installed Vivaldi on a new Mac running Ventura. I unpacked the downloaded file in my downloads folder, and then moved the app into the applications folder. (There was no dmg file.) In vivaldi://about/ it shows the path to the profile folder as:
/Users/owner/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
("owner" is the user name)
I assume this means:
M@cintosh/Users/owner/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
but in the M@cintosh/Users/owner directory, there is no "Library" directory.
There is a Library directory parallel to the Users directory:
M@cintosh/Library/Application Support
but the "Application Support" directory in that location does not have a "Vivaldi" directory.
(I also checked in the M@cintosh/Users/Shared directory, but that is empty.)
p.s. - Actually, I found the dmg file. It was "mounted" in the root location. I "ejected" it and now there is no sign of it.
Any suggestions on where or how to find the profile directory?
-
hommealone
[Solved] In this path, /Library/ is a hidden directory (at least on my machine.) Use command+shift+. (period) to show hidden folders and files. (Use the same keyboard shortcut to hide them again.)
-
hommealone
-
-