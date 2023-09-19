We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
No Google accounts are loading
-
JonAdamSenpai
Hi. For some reason today all of my google accounts just stay loading and won't load into the page. Also, random, but facebook messenger has been having a type delay and super slow loading messages I type. Never had this before, any suggestions? Thanks!
-
mib2berlin
@JonAdamSenpai
Hi, this meant, you open Google.com and the page is not loading?
I never got logged out of my Google pages.
Checking this with logout and login with another account work for me.
Maybe this is a location or DNS issue, I am from Germany.
My mail account is working, too: