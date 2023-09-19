We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
As you can see, I have 3 email accounts, and I would like easy access to all of their inboxes. Just the inboxes, not "all mail" shown by clicking the account header. Expanding the accounts gives a boggling amount of folders to visually skim through just for the inboxes.
My feature request is to implement something similar to Outlook where they let you pin certain folders as favorites. These would appear above the accounts, and could be expanded to just show the favorites. Then I can drill down into the account if I needed more than that.
And why is there not a "mail" tag for this? Lol.
Pesala Ambassador
@seanfrisbey I just use the Received folder. It shows messages in the Inboxes of all three of my accounts, and there are buttons to include/exclude Custom Folders, Feeds, Mailing Lists, and Archived messages.
If I want to focus on messages to one account, I can type the To: address in the mail search filter.
This workaround might help you while you are waiting for the feature request to be implemented.
In Settings, Mails, you can also reorder or hide what is shown in the Mail Panel.
Hey there! I appreciate the response. That might be good enough to tide me over, but I do not see that option. Am I in the wrong place?
@seanfrisbey said in Mailbox Favorites:
Am I in the wrong place?
Yes and no. Firsr, in the menu shown in your screenshot, select the "all messages" category which contains the "Received" view @Pesala mentioned if you expand that category (next to it is Unread, Spam, etc...). Then, as @Pesala said:
@Pesala said in Mailbox Favorites:
and there are buttons to include/exclude Custom Folders, Feeds, Mailing Lists, and Archived messages
These filter toggles are found directly above the message list, that's also where you find the search field to enter "to: AccountEmailAddress" to limit what is shown to one account.
Vivaldi's concept with the views in "All messages" is not too far away from Outlook's feature Search folders. In Vivaldi you can also create very special searches and save them as filters, these will show in the "filter" category
Apart from all of that, adding a "favorites" category might be good for many people, thumbs up!
@WildEnte thank you! I'll have to try that when I get back into work tomorrow.
