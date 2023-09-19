As you can see, I have 3 email accounts, and I would like easy access to all of their inboxes. Just the inboxes, not "all mail" shown by clicking the account header. Expanding the accounts gives a boggling amount of folders to visually skim through just for the inboxes.

My feature request is to implement something similar to Outlook where they let you pin certain folders as favorites. These would appear above the accounts, and could be expanded to just show the favorites. Then I can drill down into the account if I needed more than that.

And why is there not a "mail" tag for this? Lol.