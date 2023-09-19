We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unsolved Can't login in Google Maps (and more questions)
Hi!
Since a while I discovered an issue with my google maps account where unlucky me I already footprinted many locations (marked/starred) and wanted to check on a few. But Since just two days maybe I can't pass authentication on their web page. I check with FireFox and it works fine. So I'm now confused if that's some update or extension or what else it could be.
I use several extensions to block tracking:
- FFF Privacy Badger
- uBlock Origin 1.52.0
- DuckDuckGo ext
- Disable HTML5 Autoplay (reloaded) - to stop video autoplay, a really annoying thing.
- password manager
- VirusTotal extension
...something else
...but it worked fine until a few days ago.
So, I have plenty questions: what functionality of the mentioned extensions Vivaldi browser already has?
Is it possible that Vivaldi's cookies management fails with some Googlish services thus disturbing authentication?
Is there any IP address work in the background in the default settings and can I adjust the settings to enforce my own VPN home service so that I NEVER go out into the wild with my real IP?
@Troublesh00tea Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck thank you for the recommendation. I found out that it's not extensions (btw thank you, I removed a few due to the reason that Vivaldi has developed new features like block html5 autoplay bless your developers ), not the Profile settings. If I simply change the IP address to a specific country, it would allow the new authentication session. I wonder if this is something to do with GDPR. But I don't get it why I still can pass authentication in the guest profile . Any ideas?
@Troublesh00tea Are you using a VPN? An extensions? If so it does not run in a guest profile (obviously...)
VPN/proxy extensions cause all kinds of issues. How can you say it's not extensions if you use a VPN extension?
And even if it's a system VPN, Google can block you or login can fail for lots of different reasons if you use VPNs.
Disable your VPN and try again.
@Pathduck Yes, indeed I use VPN. I don't ever think it may interfere the authentication process.
If I turn off VPN, it then shows a modal window on full screen saying "Before you continue to Google" and longread to accept (or reject) cookies. Clicking any button does nothing, the page reloads and shows the same "Before you continue to Google" white page with blue buttons. Clicking "login" does the same. I just have no idea how it works.