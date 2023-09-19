Hi!

Since a while I discovered an issue with my google maps account where unlucky me I already footprinted many locations (marked/starred) and wanted to check on a few. But Since just two days maybe I can't pass authentication on their web page. I check with FireFox and it works fine. So I'm now confused if that's some update or extension or what else it could be.

I use several extensions to block tracking:

FFF Privacy Badger

uBlock Origin 1.52.0

DuckDuckGo ext

Disable HTML5 Autoplay (reloaded) - to stop video autoplay, a really annoying thing.

password manager

VirusTotal extension

...something else

...but it worked fine until a few days ago.

So, I have plenty questions: what functionality of the mentioned extensions Vivaldi browser already has?

Is it possible that Vivaldi's cookies management fails with some Googlish services thus disturbing authentication?

Is there any IP address work in the background in the default settings and can I adjust the settings to enforce my own VPN home service so that I NEVER go out into the wild with my real IP?