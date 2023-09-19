We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Annoying Sign in pop Window
Whenever I open Vivaldi after one or two days, it keeps opening a pop-up window asking me to sign in. And it won't go until unless you sign in. It's so annoying to sign in sporadically, even though I check remember me button, but I don't see any effect.
Please fix it.
Pesala Ambassador
@raalapas Which website or forum are you being asked to sign in for? You do not need to sign in to use Vivaldi.
@Pesala Vivaldi itself. My account profile is there also I use webmail. Maybe that might be a reason. But it is too frequent.
Pesala Ambassador
@raalapas I only use the built-in email client.
If you use vivaldi.net webmail, make sure that you tell it to remember you.
Logins are stored in Cookies. Are you using any cookie cleaner software?
Yeah, I already mentioned that, even after checking remember me box. I also use built-in one.
No, I don't use Cookie cleaner.
mib2berlin
@Pesala
Hi, I have this every day rebooting from Window to Linux, for example.
Remember checkbox does nothing.
This happen for Jira bugtracking systen too but not on any other forum, or Google page even I use Gmail in the mail client and the Google calendar.
@raalapas
The developer are aware of this issue, no solution at moment.
Cheers, mib
Oh! Thanks for telling this. Will wait to hear from developers.