Clock doesn't resize after countdown ends when it is in sidebar
I have the clock customized to be in my side bar and it works fine until I set a countdown on it. Since the text changes to just "5m", the bar gets shorter. However, it didn't fully expand after the countdown ended and as you can see on the screen, the seconds count is partly cut off. After clearing my past alarms/countdowns, the clock does restore itself to the correct size.