We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
agenda timeframe
-
Could you please
make it somewhat intuitive how to select a sensible timeframe for the agenda?
I by luck (by chance, by whatever the right expression is) had created an almost fitting timeframe which I wanted to expand. I didn't succeed and didn't get any desired timeframe afterwards because I do not have the slightes clue how I maight choose whatever begining and/or ending date.
A comprehensiv list auf all outstanding events is all I want, the complete rest ist rubbish.
So, how is this thing usuable in a really meaningfull way where I could select a sensible timeframe without consulting a manual or a Forum?
-
I find your question very hard to understand as well...
If you just want a list of events then isn't that the "agenda" view? Also, are you looking at day, week, month or yearly view? Are you using the panel or the full-window calendar view? They are very different...
I agree that it can be confusing with the many options(*) for viewing the calendar but shouting into the void won't encourage people to help you (see also your unnecessarily angry comment about highlights in dark mode - which I use and I disagree with you).
(*) I also notice quirks like events for a single day show blocked hours (day panel to the right of a full-window view), but events spanning more than one day only show a small title bar at the top. E.g. two consecutive night-shifts would show no hours occupied when in fact there should be blocked hours from midnight to X, then again from Y to midnight!