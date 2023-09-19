We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Share Vivaldi e-mail account across OS'es
jhpvivaldi
Make it possible to inform Vivaldi e-mail on where to find the (POP) account.
This makes it possible to have Vivaldi e-mail installed on different operating systems (on the same computer) pointing to one and the same (Windows) account.
Then you can boot whichever OS and read your e-mail (POP). Your inbox, sent mail etc. will be updated in every case, and you don't need syncing.
Welcome to the forum!
I don't know of any reports on this forum regarding a dual boot situation with a shared profile - this was fairly straight-forward with Opera Presto back 10 years ago (oh the times). There may be some way of changing the user profile location to a shared place, or (maybe easier) to create a symlink in the other OS pointing to the actual profile folder on Windows. In any case, make a backup.
Alternatively, much easier and safer: just use IMAP instead of POP3 and everything works
jhpvivaldi
I am aware of the IMAP solution. However I strongly prefer to have my e-mails saved locally, so that's why i proposed the solution. Being af former programmer I think it will not be a very complicated task to implement.
I have used the methode with Thunderbird for several years, but for some reason it does not work any more, to be understood as follows: I can read e-mails in Thunderbird from Windows (10) without problems. I can then boot under Linux (Mint and Fedora) and read e-mails without problems, but when I successively boot under Windows again Thunderbird seems to have lost information on which mails have been downloaded, because it simply downloads the whole inbox from the provider.