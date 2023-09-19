We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
no noise any longer
Hello,
I can't hear anything from my browser, though the speaker of the tab is on, the speaker of the linux system is on and the speaker of youtube is on.
Please what is going on?
The youtube video can be heared without any problem on Firefox.
edwardp Ambassador
@auie Hello. Check your Audio settings for Chromium: Playback. It could be muted. The image below is from the KDE Audio settings under Playback Streams.
Probably the same with your colleague here Vivaldi mute, no sound in Linux
Thank you edwardp, but I don't have the rectangle "Chromium: playback". My last rectangle is "Notification Sounds". I would have been surprised as I didn't install Chromium.
Thank you npro:
As I can hear with Firefox, I don't think that PulseAudio, KDE, ALSA or Intel are involved.
Anyway I still copied and pasted
- "rm -r ~/.config/pulse /tmp/pulse-*; systemctl --user restart pulseaudio.service"
but an error occurred, and
- "vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/vivtest123""
A new Vivaldi browser appeared. I had to configure it fast. I closed it.
Furthermore I also checked
- in Vivaldi changed permission to play audio (see Settings → Privacy → Permissions)
- in Vivaldi Settings → Tabs → Section "Mute Tab Audio" muting set
- in Vivaldi accidentally muted current tab with sound
My problem still exists.
- "rm -r ~/.config/pulse /tmp/pulse-*; systemctl --user restart pulseaudio.service"
I tested on my Debian 12 KDE and all is nice; Vivaldi 6.2 and 6.3 plays on my speakers.
And with the test profile, doing no config and adding no extension, you had no sound, too?
@auie Any error messages when you start Vivaldi in shell and try to play a page with sound?
And perhaps the Vivaldi libffmpeg codec is not updated.
Run
sudo /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg
Hello DoctorG!
Thank you very much! Indeed it works in the window which appears after writing:
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/vivtest123"
Please what does it mean?
-
@auie With this command you had starte Vivaldi and forced it to create a test profile. Was only needed to check if something in your current Vivaldi profile is broken.
No lets test again more.
Start Vivaldi in shell with this command
vivaldi --disable-extensions
If this works, one of your installed extensions broke your audio.
Close Vivaldi
Start Vivaldi in shell with
vivaldi
Open extension manager (Ctrl+Shift+E)
Disable all extensions
E1:
Enable next extension
Open you audio in a new tab
If audio works redo E1: until audio fails
Then you got the bad extension causing the issue
If that dies not help, a uninstall and reinstall in extension manager of all extensions could help.
Thank you DoctorG, but all extensions are activated in the new
window where youtube works.
I should uninstall and reinstall all extensions, or simply move my tabs to the new windows where audio works?
DoctorG Ambassador
@auie Which new windows? How had you created them?
How had you startet Vivaldi now?
-
Hello DoctorG,
Each time that I pasted the line you wrote me in a shell, a new Vivaldi Window appeared.
Aaron Translator
@auie
This is exactly the expected result of that command.
edwardp Ambassador
Chromium is a part of the Vivaldi browser. You will only see Chromium: playback, when you are actively playing audio through the web browser (e.g. something on YouTube or on a streaming service).
DoctorG Ambassador
Then it proofs that in your original Vivaldi settings something was broken.
But what happened if you ran this in shell
vivaldi --disable-extensions
Did the soudn work?
-
Hello DoctorG,
Yes, the Vivaldi window which appeared for both of these commands have youtube tabs which are alright.
-
@auie Then to fix this and to get back your extensions do:
- Start Vivaldi regularly now with red Vivaldi icon in your Linux's desktop panel
- Open in Vivaldi Extension Manager with Ctrl+Shift+E
- Note names of all installed extensions (to be installed later back again)
- Delete all listed extensions
- Restart Vivaldi
- Install one extension from list in 3.
- Test audio
- if it works install next from list
- Test audio
- redo 6. to 7. until audio fails, if audio fails you have the extension which causes the issue and you should delete it
- If you had not added all extensions back, continue step 6.
Thank you very much DoctorG!
-
@auie Had you any success, follpwing my tips to solve your issue? If yes, which helped?