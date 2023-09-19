Currently, the load images setting for webpages can be changed globally from either the status bar or a keyboard shortcut. I would prefer that the status bar and keyboard shortcut apply only to the current tab and not the entire browser.

The reason this makes more sense is to answer the question "why does one want to change how images are loaded?" The answer is one would like a default setting - say "never", but would like to override it for a particular page. As it is attempting to do so will change the setting for every page and tab thereafter.

I just see no good use case for changing this option globally all the time, but there are many use cases for changing it on a per-page basis.

An even better refinement would be to provide the option (if the status bar button is used) to remember this choice for all pages for the current domain.