@Gasman Hi, how did you solve this on MacOS?

I use Google's services in Vivaldi daily, and they work fine. I also block 3rd-party cookies, but I do specifically allow google.com , googleapis.com and googleusercontent.com , the last two for Drive to work properly. These domains should not be related to signing in though.

You don't actually sign in to Google Drive, you sign in to Google, which signs you in to all their services, including YouTube.

It might help others understand your problem if you specify exactly what happens when you try to sign in and what links you use when you try to sign in. If you're able to make screenshots of the error message, please do so.

Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/