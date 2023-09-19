We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Google Drive not letting me sign in
I posted this in the Mac section now it's happened in Windows. I can no longer sign into Google Drive using Vivaldi but I can sign in using Google Chrome with Mac and Windows. I need to communicate with Vivaldi Tech people. I do like Vivaldi and use it all the time but if it's broken then I'll uninstall it and just use Chrome instead.
Can I please get some help? Thank you
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gasman
Have you Settings → Privacy → disabled Google Services?Sorry was old setting, my fault.
Have you in Settings → Privacy → Third Party Cookies → Blocked ?
Does it work in Guest Profile?
Hi @DoctorG
Thanks for your reply. Yes I do but I've always had them blocked from day 1
@Gasman Hi, how did you solve this on MacOS?
I use Google's services in Vivaldi daily, and they work fine. I also block 3rd-party cookies, but I do specifically allow
google.com,
googleapis.comand
googleusercontent.com, the last two for Drive to work properly. These domains should not be related to signing in though.
You don't actually sign in to Google Drive, you sign in to Google, which signs you in to all their services, including YouTube.
It might help others understand your problem if you specify exactly what happens when you try to sign in and what links you use when you try to sign in. If you're able to make screenshots of the error message, please do so.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Thanks for your reply. I haven't solved the Mac OS problem which is the similar situation with Windows.
I click on my bookmark for drive it opens with the usual email address box to click on to move to the password box. It only gets to the email address box. when I click on NEXT it does about 3 flashes across the top of it and then stops not to go any further. If I do click NEXT again it just goes into an endless loop with no moving to the password box or window. It's the same for Mac as Windows.
I'll have a look at third party cookies to see if that makes it work. Thank you
@Gasman As a first step, just allowing all 3rd-party cookies is a good test. Then if that works you can set them back to blocking and add specific domain exceptions.
Like I said, these exceptions are not necessary for signing in, but they are needed for downloads and videos on Drive to work.
Please also make sure to check your bookmark URL. It should be
https://drive.google.com/and nothing else.
Lastly, go through the troubleshooting steps I linked. Testing in a completely clean profile is very important - as this excludes any extensions or changed settings that might affect the site.
@Pathduck I've done everything as you suggest but still can't sign in. It's not recognizing my email address even when I retype it in the box. This is on both Windows and Mac OS
@Gasman Did you test this in a clean profile?
I'm honestly out of ideas, if the troubleshooting and testing in a clean profile didn't help.
All I know is that Google's services work fine in Vivaldi here on Win10.
Might help if you did a screen recording of it happening on your system, might give some clue what's wrong there. It's not too hard, try this tool:
https://getsharex.com
@Pathduck I got Sharex but I don't know what I'm doing with it. I open the Drive sign in window my email address is saved so it appears in the window. I click on NEXT the window goes slightly feint a blue line travels from left to right twice then nothing happens. I retype my email address click NEXT again the blue line just continues to travel across left to right above the window. this continues until I close the sign in window. Drive is not seeing my email address because if I click on the email address just the domain of my email address is highlighted not the whole address.
@Gasman said in Google Drive not letting me sign in:
Drive is not seeing my email address because if I click on the email address just the domain of my email address is highlighted not the whole address.
Not sure what this means - please make a screenshot.
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/use-snipping-tool-to-capture-screenshots-00246869-1843-655f-f220-97299b865f6b
Are you sure you've saved the correct email address for the autofill?
Check Vivaldi Settings > Privacy & Security > Passwords, filter on Google and check the value of the email address/account name is correct.
For using ShareX to record a screen capture, maybe this helps:
https://youtu.be/NVOZ9_qmz3Y?t=195
@Pathduck I really appreciate your help but I am not able to understand what I have to do, it's beyond the realms of my knowledge. I haven't changed anything my credentials for signing in are the same as always. I can sign in to drive with Google Chrome with the same credentials so I will sign in using Chrome.
I'll change my password in case I've been hacked. I'll have to leave it here now as I say I have no idea what you are asking me to do, my experience of computers is very limited I'm old and can't learn new tricks. Thank you ever so much for trying to help me.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gasman Really strange, that it does not ork for you.
I can login Google Drive with Vivaldi 6.2 Stable.
Open https://www.google.com/intl/en/drive/
In page hit button "Go to Drive"
The Google signin form appears
Fill your google mail address
Hit button "Next"
Fill password
Hit button "Next"
That's all.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gasman Try to delet cookies for google:
Open Vivaldi Settings → Privacy
Go to Section "Cookies" → "Saved Cookies" → Show Saved Cookies
In the search field in the cookies list type google to find only the google ones
Hit button "Delete Filtered Cookies" below the list
Now retry login to drive.google.com