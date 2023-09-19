We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
emphasizing day with events
-
As is, using dark mode, I see the current day shining like the sun (which I consider way to much attention) whereas I need to search those birdshit like tiny colored lines indicating an event. This is NOT what overview is supposed to be. This is ergonomically tasteless (=blind).
Please improve.
For the current day (or better the selected day which initially may be the current day) a somewhat colord border or a very; very pale BG would be sufficient.
And each day with an event should have an emphasized border. (Yeah, users with events on almost every day have a pointillistic graphic anyway; so no need to care)
Please, make it an option to filter all days with no events.
Please make it an option to only show days with an event as a list.
-
eggert Vivaldi Team
@michaa7 I am not really clear on exactly which views you are referring to and can not easily set things up to get something like you describe. Themes also have different color schemes plus calendars can have different colors assigned to them to increase contrast for events. So if you could provide some more details, screenshots perhaps we could better see if there are settings that can help you or if we should do changes.
Regarding showing a list of days with events there is already such a view. If you select Agenda from the view selector you should get such a list.
Thanks for you input, it is appreciated.