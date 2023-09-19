As is, using dark mode, I see the current day shining like the sun (which I consider way to much attention) whereas I need to search those birdshit like tiny colored lines indicating an event. This is NOT what overview is supposed to be. This is ergonomically tasteless (=blind).

Please improve.

For the current day (or better the selected day which initially may be the current day) a somewhat colord border or a very; very pale BG would be sufficient.

And each day with an event should have an emphasized border. (Yeah, users with events on almost every day have a pointillistic graphic anyway; so no need to care)

Please, make it an option to filter all days with no events.

Please make it an option to only show days with an event as a list.