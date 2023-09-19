We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi lagging on battery and nothing changes it
Hello. Maybe from 2 month, maybe more, I am experiencing this problem.
It is possible that it is related to the "performance mode" feature in windows 11. If the battery drops below 20%, regardless of whether battery saving mode is turned on or not, Vivaldi starts to lag. Page scrolling, video viewing is no longer smooth. This also happens in edge, but there is an option in the bar that turns off performance mode. You can control it however you want. In edge video it becomes smooth again, as if on power. Is there any way to solve this problem in Vivaldi?
Hi, open: chrome://settings/performance
This settings is not implemented in the internal Vivaldi settings at moment.
Ofc it worked thx, no need for edge anymore.
Try turning off EFFICIENCY MODE. Note that this only applies to newer Intel processors.
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90809/one-word-turn-off-efficiency-mode/1