You want buttons for PageTop and PageBottom.

Could be done with Command Chains or a Quick Command which have customized buttons. I will check this, wait…

You can create in Settings → Quick Commands → a Command Chain named "PageTop" with command "Scroll Page to Top"



Same create command chain "PageBottom" with the command "Scroll Page to Bottom"

In Settings → Themes → Editor → Icons you can assign to the command chains "PageTop" and "PageBottom" own images.

