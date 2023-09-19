We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
DoctorG Ambassador
@carlosvi9264 Please in English in this international forum, if you need one in your language have a look at Local forums
You want buttons for PageTop and PageBottom.
Could be done with Command Chains or a Quick Command which have customized buttons. I will check this, wait…
You can create in Settings → Quick Commands → a Command Chain named "PageTop" with command "Scroll Page to Top"
Same create command chain "PageBottom" with the command "Scroll Page to Bottom"
In Settings → Themes → Editor → Icons you can assign to the command chains "PageTop" and "PageBottom" own images.
https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/vivaldi-desktop/become-a-command-chain-master-in-vivaldi/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/creating-custom-icon-set/
Place Buttons in the status bar to go to the beginning and end of the page
Ctr+Home, Ctr+End
If they are hidden you can't do much, more simplicity
DoctorG Ambassador
@carlosvi9264 a command chain is the onyl way to assign internal commands to buttons, Vivaldi has no predefined buttons for Page↑ and Page↓
Cost but it worked
DoctorG Ambassador
@carlosvi9264 You were able to add buttons and command chains from my more-or-less-good description?
Congrats.