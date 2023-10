@carlosvi9264 Please in English in this international forum, if you need one in your language have a look at Local forums

You want buttons for PageTop and PageBottom.

Could be done with Command Chains or a Quick Command which have customized buttons. I will check this, waitโ€ฆ

You can create in Settings โ†’ Quick Commands โ†’ a Command Chain named "PageTop" with command "Scroll Page to Top"



Same create command chain "PageBottom" with the command "Scroll Page to Bottom"

In Settings โ†’ Themes โ†’ Editor โ†’ Icons you can assign to the command chains "PageTop" and "PageBottom" own images.