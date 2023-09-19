We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Slow response when opening a tab
-
Hi everyone.
Is anybody experiencing slow response/opening in Vivaldi with the two latest snapshots?
I am not talking about the bug related to writing the URL in address bar.
With the last two updates I have to wait even more that one second to start interacting with the webpage (scrolling, typing in some fields, etc...)
I cleaned cache, new profile, clean installation with and without my extensions.
Never happened before. It is quite annoying unfortunately...
Thanks.
-
mib2berlin
@Bettybop
Hi, many user have issues with third party security software and Vivaldi after updates of Vivaldi.
Do you use one?
Check the activity of it and Vivaldi in the Windows task manager.
The two latest updates was only security updates and some bug fixes.
A new tab open in one or two 1/10 second on my systems, even on an older laptop.
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you for you reply @mib2berlin .
Well, I have just Windows defender on win 11. I didn't have that issue before and I have not added any extension.
I have read though that with the last win 11 update a lot of users are having random issues including slow response in chromium browsers....
Boh....
-
mib2berlin
@Bettybop
Aha,
Do you have a link to such and article?
I use mainly Linux and Windows 11 insider (Beta) so it´s maybe fixed there already.
-
Will try to retrive that article. It was somewhere in arstechnica or similar website.
-
By the way, I installed again the stable version just to try: I confirm that those issues are not present. Maybe related to chromium updates then?
With the sync option, I have exactly the same configuration as in snapshot... So it is a snapshot related issue.
Need to switch again to stable, or my job is a pain in.... ss.
-
I've had the same issue, and it was solved (along with others) by turning off EFFICIENCY MODE. Note that this only applies to newer Intel processors. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90809/one-word-turn-off-efficiency-mode/1