We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi’s Open Letter — Microsoft DMA Compliance
-
jon Vivaldi Team
The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) will put an end to unfair practices by companies that act as gatekeepers in the online platform economy. Read our open letter to the EU Commission expressing concerns over Microsoft’s anti-competitive practices.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Good letter. Hopefully someone at the EU will pay attention to it. Laws are only worth the extent that they are enforced.
-
I think. that it is a fundamental right of all users to choose voluntarily, without persuasion, what software they use for their work and thus for browsing.
Microsoft opposes this principle when sending such or such alerts to a user when it uses a browser other than Edge. Even if you fully integrate your Edge browser into Windows.
I condemn this step by Microsoft and agree with the opinion of the Vivaldi browser development team described in the letter.
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
I hope that it gets some attention!
-
I'm quite happy with my Galaxy Book laptop. One major annoyance is that at least two or three times a session, I must say "no thanks" to the various pop-up inviting me to return to Edge.... I'm happy with Vivaldi, but MS does not want to accept it!
-
edwardp Ambassador
Excellent letter, Jon.
I hope the EU will do something about this. People should be able to - and have the right to choose, what software they would like to install and run on their computers. It's mostly the reason why I use Linux.
I'd like to see the same occur in the U.S.
You own your computer, not Microsoft.
-
This is one of the reasons why software companies should invest in maintaining a Linux build as well. The market share might not be worth it in the short term, but when Ms or other platforms decide to compete in that market, you will be put at a disadvantage, which is not the case with Linux. In fact, smaller companies that cannot compete on the platform/OS level, might even root for the Linux market-share to grow, to even the play-field a bit.
But hopefully, laws like the DMA will help too.
-
It is certainly outrageous how MS steps on the rights of the user who has ultimately paid for its product. Windows is not a free product, although it usually comes pre-installed on PCs when purchased, but without this pre-installation these same PCs cost much less, that is, the user has bought this OS without really wanting it.
Luckily, at least here in Spain, more and more PCs are sold only with FreeDOS, to leave the OS up to the user's choice. Free with Linux, >€120 with Windows.
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
@Catweazle Wow! I wish Canada was like Spain!
-
Se as pessoas descobrissem o quão é gostoso navegar no Vivaldi...verdadeiro canivete suiço...hahaha! Amo!
Agora práticas como da Microsoft devem sofrer sanções severas, afinal te obrigar a usar algo que você não quer soa no mínimo estranho.
-
@Milton45 said in Vivaldi’s Open Letter — Microsoft DMA Compliance:
If people discovered how enjoyable it is to browse Vivaldi...a real Swiss Army knife...hahaha! I love!
Now practices like Microsoft's must suffer severe sanctions, after all, forcing you to use something you don't want sounds strange to say the least.
Agree, it's really a swiss knife but please use English in the international general forum or post in the the subforum in portuguese
Concordo, é realmente um canivete suíço mas por favor use o inglês no fórum geral internacional ou poste no subfórum em português
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/28/português-portuguese
Welcome and enjoy Vivaldi
PS In my signature you'll find a list of Vivaldi links for your Bookmarks, which may be usefull for you
-
robertmizen Ambassador
I was at the Nextcloud Conference recently and Max Schrems gave an important talk on how the EU responds to these kinds of letters. We need to all let our local politicians know that this kind of behaviour is not helping its citizens. Recommend all to watch that talk.
-
@catweazle: Thank you for guiding me. Success to Vivaldi!
-
@RiveDroite said in Vivaldi’s Open Letter — Microsoft DMA Compliance:
I hope that it gets some attention!
I am sure of it
and it will have an impact.
It is very good to inform people here and in the EU Parliament about things they often don't know.
-
@mcastel
I understand your anger very well.
Maybe it's time for you to take a closer look at Linux.
I would recommend 'Q4OS', a Linux that you can install alongside Windows like a Windows programme.
https://q4os.org/
If you don't like it, you can delete it just as easily.
-
@ingolftopf Thanks a lot for pointing me at Q4OS, this seem really interesting!
I adopted linux for many years in the past, now I'm on Windows and MacOS for questions about specific software and for compatibility with colleagues. But I remain a linux lower, at any rate.
I'll surely give this distro a try!
-
@mcastel I would also recommend Q4OS - I tried a few different distros when I was trying to keep an old netbook from 2010 alive - this was the only one which worked perfectly and allowed Vivaldi to run. I even upgraded to 64bit when the Chromium source for Vivaldi stopped supporting 32bit - despite the fact they used to say netbooks "don't have 64bit"!
The only problem I had (and the reason I stopped using the netbook a year ago) is that the boot space reserved for Linux kernel upgrades is small and not automatically cleaned up... it happened twice that it got stuck during an update and needed to be re-installed from a boot USB key. I don't know if this is a problem with my set up, Q4OS or just Linux / the package installers but it's a big flaw in my opinion.
-
@mossman
I cannot confirm this problem on older devices either.
-
@ingolftopf said in Vivaldi’s Open Letter — Microsoft DMA Compliance:
@mossman
I cannot confirm this problem on older devices either.
Well, I'll give Q4OS a chance, anyway.
-
I strongly agree.