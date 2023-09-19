Vivaldi browser, Windows 10 64 Bit, updated maybe a week or so ago, and now the browser is a steaming pile of s__t, freezes up, nothing on webpages work (links, buttons etc).

I have no extensions, and what the eff is the deal with not being able to add a webpage to bookmarks when it's loading, are we on Moses Tablet Speed with this software?

And 12 character password, for this, seriously? STUPID.