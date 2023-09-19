We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi post update is rubbish.
Vivaldi browser, Windows 10 64 Bit, updated maybe a week or so ago, and now the browser is a steaming pile of s__t, freezes up, nothing on webpages work (links, buttons etc).
I have no extensions, and what the eff is the deal with not being able to add a webpage to bookmarks when it's loading, are we on Moses Tablet Speed with this software?
And 12 character password, for this, seriously? STUPID.
mib2berlin
@VascoPJ77
Hi, I guess a third party security software is blocking/slowdown Vivaldi on you system, this happen often after an update of Vivaldi.
Do you use one?
By the way strong passwords and never stupid, boneheaded passwords are stupid.
Further to my other issue with this software, again, post an update, now two open windows of Vivaldi only show grey with the V logo, occasionally they open, maybe 1 in 15 times, I can't shut the windows and restart because they are both incognito windows. Cannot use file or anything to save all open tabs. I have to say, with my experience with this sh_tware post update, I'm pretty much at the point of saving history, and uninstalling junk software, other browsers do a simple job so much better, could almost write a thesis length list of those.
Shahid2356 Banned
Okay, so the useless P.o.S. software which was only showing two windows with a grey V logo has collapsed and shut my windows which were incognito. I have seen posts for other browsers about how to view incognito page details (maybe ip addresses or something like that). Any way to do it for Vivaldi, how, and also how to interpret/decode the information?
As previously mentioned, am fully over this useless, substandard junk, and all the problems have started post the latest update, so Viv Support -> THANKS FOR NOTHING!
Windows 10 64 Bit.
@VascoPJ77 I believe you might need a short vacation to calm yourself down. In your free time, please study the troubleshooting steps:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
In the future I suggest you tone down your language use if you expect getting other users to spend their time trying to help you.