Hi guys

I have faced a concerning issue on two different PCs

(Windows 11) where suddenly Vivaldi Sync is logged out and the browser indicates that the account has been temporarily suspended due to multiple attempts.

Fortunately, my sync data is encrypted using a very strong password however, I know that no password is completely safe.

This is worrying me and I would like to ask you if there is a possibility that someone is trying to log into my account and steal my information.

Just in case I have enabled maximum protection on my Bitdefender Suite and logged out from some potentially risky sites and unsynced shared PCs at work

Thanks

Dan