Sync Error - Multiple login attempts. Account under attack?
-
Hi guys
I have faced a concerning issue on two different PCs
(Windows 11) where suddenly Vivaldi Sync is logged out and the browser indicates that the account has been temporarily suspended due to multiple attempts.
Fortunately, my sync data is encrypted using a very strong password however, I know that no password is completely safe.
This is worrying me and I would like to ask you if there is a possibility that someone is trying to log into my account and steal my information.
Just in case I have enabled maximum protection on my Bitdefender Suite and logged out from some potentially risky sites and unsynced shared PCs at work
Thanks
Dan
-
mib2berlin
@daniel-melendrez
Hi, to my knowledge nobody ever report sync
temporarily suspended due to multiple attempts.
in this forum.
At the bottom of a help page you can contact the Vivaldi team to check your account:
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/locked-vivaldi-account/#:~:text=Need help with your Vivaldi account%3F
Nobody can connect to the sync server without your encryption password, not even the Vivaldi team.
I think it is a very secure system.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks for your comment.
My question is mainly focused on why would Vivaldi log me out from Sync claiming that it is due to multiple failed attempts.
It seems to me that someone is trying to access my account (either a human or a bot) without any success
-
@daniel-melendrez that's why mib suggested you to contact v.team
Btw you should be able to change the account password here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/daniel.melendrez/edit
-
-
I just came this morning to my work PC and I am facing the same issue again:
Same thing. My account has been locked due to unsuccessful login attempts
This is the 3rd time on 3 different PCs. Vivaldi is updated to its latest version
What is going on?
-
@daniel-melendrez if you didn't input the wrong username/password/decryption key as the error seems to suggest and which may be the cause of lock you have to:
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@daniel-melendrez, could there be a device on which you've used Sync, but to which you haven't logged in to since your most recent login password update? The synced device might be attempting to log in with the old password.
-
Jane!
You might have nailed it. I just remembered that I left a PC capturing data in a research lab that might be logged into my account.
I will check and confirm this. As far as I remember that PC had been decommissioned