Vivaldi offers the option of a portable version, which is great. However, there are still some issues.

Firstly, it is important to understand the use case for the portable version of Vivaldi, which is typically on portable storage devices. But here arises a problem: usually, users who utilize the portable version of Vivaldi would use platforms like PortableApps, which mostly support launching Win32 applications located in the first-level folder of the portable software. Vivaldi's portable version is clearly a Win32 application. However, the user data storage for Vivaldi's portable version separates the software itself and the user data into different folders. Consequently, most portable software platforms do not create a launch item for Vivaldi. The only solution is to directly place the Vivaldi portable software in the portable software directory of the platform and place the user data directory in the same-level folder. However, this makes the storage location messy and inconvenient for organization.

Therefore, my suggestion is to directly place the user data directory within the Vivaldi software directory, which would facilitate users of portable software platforms.