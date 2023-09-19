We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
The issue regarding the portable version of Vivaldi
Vivaldi offers the option of a portable version, which is great. However, there are still some issues.
Firstly, it is important to understand the use case for the portable version of Vivaldi, which is typically on portable storage devices. But here arises a problem: usually, users who utilize the portable version of Vivaldi would use platforms like PortableApps, which mostly support launching Win32 applications located in the first-level folder of the portable software. Vivaldi's portable version is clearly a Win32 application. However, the user data storage for Vivaldi's portable version separates the software itself and the user data into different folders. Consequently, most portable software platforms do not create a launch item for Vivaldi. The only solution is to directly place the Vivaldi portable software in the portable software directory of the platform and place the user data directory in the same-level folder. However, this makes the storage location messy and inconvenient for organization.
Therefore, my suggestion is to directly place the user data directory within the Vivaldi software directory, which would facilitate users of portable software platforms.
@MaxLHy said in The issue regarding the portable version of Vivaldi:
Vivaldi offers the option of a portable version
No it doesn't. It has been said multiple times over the years, Standalone install is not portable.
One good reply to this, just by searching the forum, by @mib2berlin :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81030/plugins-disappear-after-moving-vivaldi-portable-to-another-pc/5
Vivaldi's portable version is clearly a Win32 application.
Vivaldi have installers for both x64 and x86, but working on windows 10 or 11, not earlier version anymore
@iAN-CooG Independent installation can be considered as a portable version, right? Anyway, I often put the Vivaldi independent installation version on portable storage devices.
mib2berlin
@MaxLHy
Hi, this is working fine but you cant use passwords/extension settings with it.
These are encrypted with the Windows user ID and work only on the device you installed it.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Windows user ID encryption definitely needs to be run on the user's computer, but this shouldn't be a problem. If that's the case, what about Google Chrome in the PortableApps app store? Generally speaking, Chromium-based browsers cannot achieve perfect portability, right? My suggestion is to adopt the data storage method used by Vivaldi standalone installation version.
DoctorG Ambassador
@MaxLHy Yes, all Chromium-related and Vivaldi are not really portable caused by Windows data encryption key..
I wonder if it would be helpful to explain in the installer, explicitly, that standalone is not the same as portable. Many people make this mistake.
I reported such feature wish:
VB-100162 "Installer: Needs information that Standalone Install is not a Vivaldi portable version"
@DoctorG Thanks (/≧▽≦)/
@MaxLHy My pleasure.
@DoctorG said in The issue regarding the portable version of Vivaldi:
I reported such feature wish:
VB-100162 "Installer: Needs information that Standalone Install is not a Vivaldi portable version"
Since you suggested that I should submit a report about the Help Page needing better information about this issue in 12/2021, https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/542848,
I did that today.
It is VIV-1366 "Misinformation in Documentation Calling a Standalone Version Portable"
@AllanH Good