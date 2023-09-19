We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Capture Page does not take capture some pages in Windows 11
-
"Capture page" does not take capture some pages: neither to the clipboard nor to the file (Full Page).
This one, for example:
https://www.avito.ru/rostov-na-donu/orgtehnika_i_rashodniki/akkumulyatory_18650_ncr18650b_s_zaschitoy_2275189635
https://track24.ru/?code=RV238321124HK
This issue appeared only after upgrade to Windows 11 (clean install).
In Windows 7 everything worked perfectly.