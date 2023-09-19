We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Saving login information on different session
-
Been enjoying vivaldi a lot, but it forgets login information if im using the app in question in the sidebar/panel, for example whatsapp, spotify or outlook. Is there something that I can do to correct this?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ganzalf Tabs and web panel share the same login cookies. If you switch/logout account in tab such will log you out in your panel.
I hope i did understood right? If not please explain.