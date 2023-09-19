We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Enregistrement mail iCloud
-
monsieurzik Translator
Bonjour à tous,
nous PC au boulot, impossible de paramétrer ma boîte en @icloud.com dans le client mail de Vivaldi.
Des choses identiques chez vous ou un proxi du travail qui ne laisse pas passer vers iCloud ?
-
Salut !
As-tu vu https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/68079/icloud-email-address-cant-be-added
Oops j'ai vu d'autres réponses, peut-être plus pertinentes sur https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90731/icloud-mail-setings