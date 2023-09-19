We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Translate Panel requires minimum of 5 characters
-
When using the translate panel on Windows desktop, I have noticed the "Translate" button is not available until 5 characters have been entered, regardless of whether using automatic detection or if a language is selected. Is this by design? It's particularly annoying for me as I want to use it to translate Japanese words, which may be represented by only a single character.
For comparison I tried this on the Android app and it correctly translates words for me, even if they are only one character.
-
mib2berlin
@BoboNator
Hi, to be honest the Vivaldi translator is not suitable for this.
I know they are start again to make it better but at moment I have to use Google Translate in a web panel, some use Bing or DeepL.
I only use the Vivaldi translator for text parts in web pages.
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin
@BoboNator
Hi, to be honest the Vivaldi translator is not suitable for this.
I know they are start again to make it better but at moment I have to use Google Translate in a web panel, some use Bing or DeepL.
I only use the Vivaldi translator for text parts in web pages.
Cheers, mib
-
it does not good now , you can try to use an extension replace
-