When using the translate panel on Windows desktop, I have noticed the "Translate" button is not available until 5 characters have been entered, regardless of whether using automatic detection or if a language is selected. Is this by design? It's particularly annoying for me as I want to use it to translate Japanese words, which may be represented by only a single character.

For comparison I tried this on the Android app and it correctly translates words for me, even if they are only one character.