Gmail merger fail
Just came over to this browser...excited about the tabs features however if mail does not work....I suppose I can use it just for tabs.
What am I missing here....top reasons for the mail merge not to work with google workspaces and normal gmail?
Thank you for your help.
mib2berlin
@Nola1
Hi, I have several installs of Vivaldi with a Gmail account.
Do you use OAuth?
After enter the email address > Continue a popup appear:
Click OAuth and a Google window open, password and verify with your mobile.
App password is working but you have to create a one time password in you Google account, your regular Google password does not work here.
Cheers, mib