Contacts
Can email account contacts be synced to Vivaldi, if it is possible the instructions online are confusing, I currently have a GMX account setup in Vivaldi mail. I also interested in sync calendars too. Is this done automatically I assume the contacts have very little info and are split in two one for email and one for phone, this is the only reason I am considering going back to an email client or just using it online.
The contacts list is currently filled from the emails in the database, so you just have a list of names with associated email addresses. Works, but it's quite rudimentary. There is no contact management of speak of yet. You may consider voting for Carddav contact sync https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync
Calendars are synced just fine and automatically, this feature is in good shape