"Share this tab instead" - missing in tab share on Vivaldi
sankarshanahs
While sharing a tab on google meet, if you visit any other tab, you are given an option to share this tab instead on Edge/Chrome/Brave etc. Vivaldi does not give this pop up either "Stop Sharing" or "Share this tab instead".