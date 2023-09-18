@WildEnte I didn't realize it was so easy to check the headers so I will do it before I jump off to bed.

First step is to check whether this is just a display bug - restart Vivaldi fresh and see if the issue remains with the same messages. Next, when you right click the message header you can choose to show the raw message file. Maybe there is a clue in there.

Wow.. the raw message and text are the wrong email. The email is correct in my Proton Mail but it is one Title and a completely different body (header?) for each email in my Proton Mail account.

Next, set up a second fresh user profile (takes just 5 minutes) and set up your Proton mail account there - does the same issue appear with the same emails?

No, the issue does not appear in a fresh profile with my Proton Mail account added.

You can also write a bug report and attach example message files. You find those by going to Settings - mail, then right click the account name and choose "reveal data folder". Then navigate to year-month-day to find the affected message file (a .eml file which is really just a text file)

Ok, this part I will have to do tomorrow.

I believe I know what caused this to happen. I have four email accounts added (two Gmail, one Outlook, one Proton Mail) and going through my mail was confusing because I had some of the same spam in two different email addresses.

I started using the Unified Mail feature to go through and work with my mail all together.

I just started doing this a day or two ago.. and this is the first time I have seen this happen. I've been using the Proton Mail account without issue for the last few months.

So yes, this seems like a Vivaldi issue.

However, I have a non-traditional use case and I do not believe this will impact many people. Although.. could this be related to this recent bug dealing with improper syncing of IMAP?

I started using Vivaldi in 2015 because I heard you would be able to integrate your mail into the browser. I love Vivaldi and I'm grateful for all of the work done and happy to help fix issues like these if I am able to contribute!