Mail Header & Mail Content don't match
-
I am having a really big problem with my Vivaldi mail.
This just started. I have gone through a number of mails and archived some, trashed some, and as I am going through the mail title is different from the mail content.
See below:
"New login to Instagram from Chrome on Linux"
(This is a basic Instagram login notification)
When I open it up, it's for a completely different mail.
No idea where to even start on this one.
I do use Protonmail & the Protonmail Bridge and haven't had any problems the last few months.
So I dont even know where to start trying to fix this.
-
for privacy reasons it's helpful to blur your real email.
if you check the mail header, is the result the same?
you could also save the mail to disk and open it with notepad or something like this and check the content too.
also, could it be the possibility that it's a spammail and everything is right?
-
I just found a (very old) case where two consecutive messages had somehow become merged during import(*). The first contained only a MIME encoded image - its subject, to, from, date were displayed above the message from the second mail. If I right-clicked the title area and chose "show raw message" then I could see both mails as plain text. Maybe something like that has happened for you?
(*) in my case, this might not be Vivaldi's fault - I've exported and imported these mails several times over the years.
-
After looking at length through my mails it seems that the only mail that is affected is my Protonmail.
I run Vivaldi Stable on Linux using the Proton Mail Bridge.
The mail had been working fine up until recently. I believe I started using Proton Mail Bridge with Vivaldi 2 or 3 months ago.
When I check my mail from Proton Mail (from a Browser or from mobile app) everything is fine.
This is upsetting. I had become so happy with the workflow of having my browser and mail client integrated.
Is it possible that using the Unified Mail could have caused this? IIRC I recently tried going through my mail that way to see if it was more efficient.
-
Obviously this should not happen and so far I have not heard this has happened to anyone else, but it could still be a bug. So we need to investigate a bit more... I'm not sure how proton mail bridge works so it's unclear to me if this is definitely Vivaldi or maybe that bridge, or the interplay of the two.
First step is to check whether this is just a display bug - restart Vivaldi fresh and see if the issue remains with the same messages. Next, when you right click the message header you can choose to show the raw message file. Maybe there is a clue in there.
Next, set up a second fresh user profile (takes just 5 minutes) and set up your Proton mail account there - does the same issue appear with the same emails?
You can also write a bug report and attach example message files. You find those by going to Settings - mail, then right click the account name and choose "reveal data folder". Then navigate to year-month-day to find the affected message file (a .eml file which is really just a text file)
-
@WildEnte Thank you so much for this reply. It's late (early) for me but I will try this out tomorrow after I've finished my day. Getting a late start to sleep and have to be up early.
I appreciate the effort you made to help me. I am certain this will be helpful!
-
justresisting
@WildEnte I didn't realize it was so easy to check the headers so I will do it before I jump off to bed.
First step is to check whether this is just a display bug - restart Vivaldi fresh and see if the issue remains with the same messages. Next, when you right click the message header you can choose to show the raw message file. Maybe there is a clue in there.
Wow.. the raw message and text are the wrong email. The email is correct in my Proton Mail but it is one Title and a completely different body (header?) for each email in my Proton Mail account.
Next, set up a second fresh user profile (takes just 5 minutes) and set up your Proton mail account there - does the same issue appear with the same emails?
No, the issue does not appear in a fresh profile with my Proton Mail account added.
You can also write a bug report and attach example message files. You find those by going to Settings - mail, then right click the account name and choose "reveal data folder". Then navigate to year-month-day to find the affected message file (a .eml file which is really just a text file)
Ok, this part I will have to do tomorrow.
I believe I know what caused this to happen. I have four email accounts added (two Gmail, one Outlook, one Proton Mail) and going through my mail was confusing because I had some of the same spam in two different email addresses.
I started using the Unified Mail feature to go through and work with my mail all together.
I just started doing this a day or two ago.. and this is the first time I have seen this happen. I've been using the Proton Mail account without issue for the last few months.
So yes, this seems like a Vivaldi issue.
However, I have a non-traditional use case and I do not believe this will impact many people. Although.. could this be related to this recent bug dealing with improper syncing of IMAP?
I started using Vivaldi in 2015 because I heard you would be able to integrate your mail into the browser. I love Vivaldi and I'm grateful for all of the work done and happy to help fix issues like these if I am able to contribute!
-
@justresisting said in Mail Header & Mail Content don't match:
Wow.. the raw message and text are the wrong email.
ok that sounds like a bug in your normal profile - if it doesn't happen in a fresh profile this will likely not be reproducible, thus a bug report may not be worthwhile if nobody can reproduce it anyway. Whether it has to do with the other thread, no idea...
I once ran into a situation where I had strange bugs in my Vivaldi mail setup that I could only fix by migrating to a fresh profile. Since I did that (quite some time ago now) I have no more issues. Some borked profiles cannot be unborked.
-
Thank you. This makes much more sense.
One question.. I just spent a great deal of time carefully organizing all of my email with filters and such.
Will I be able to salvage that or will I lose everything? As it is my Proton Mail is unusable.
Because if I am going to lose my Proton Mail I would rather just remove the account and call it a day rather than lose all of my mail filters.
I work with political candidates for elected office and have found that I am extremely dependent on my history cache. I never empty my history cache and I do this to recall old stories and sites related to districts or candidates I am working with much better this way.
I had a bug which affected ny ability to download things a few years back and it took me months to get my workflow back.
So rather than create a new profile, if you think there is no option but that, I am leaning towards just removing the account. (Sadface)
Or do you think it's possible I can try removing the email account and reading it? Although if a problem emerged once it will likely happen again.
-
Sure, just removing the proton mail account and then readding it will certainly help and may also fix the issue for good.
About your filterd: Filters are indeed not synced and you would have to set them up again in the fresh profile. But since profiles can run parallel, you can transition from the old profile to the new one over a period of time, so it's not all black and white.
To secure your filtered emails a bit more and avoid future woes, you can select all emails in a filter and apply some label to all of them. In the mail settings, with filter actions you can also have Vivaldi do that automatically for you. While filters are essentially just a permanent search and not synced, labels are synced to the imap server, so even if you would lose a search filter, your label would stay. In a new setup you would still have to set up the filtering again for new incoming mails, but your history is all neatly labeled.
You can also consider moving emails from a search filter to a specific folder, but while an email can carry multiple labels, it can lie in only one folder without making a copy.
-
@WildEnte This is all incredibly helpful. Thank you for your time and effort on this.
Before I add and remove the account I would like to be able to offer info to any devs that might be interested in looking into Vivaldi Mail with Proton Mail.
You know the best place to post that or the best person I could talk to?
-
Please write a bug report https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ explaining what you see (essentially pointing to this thread, I know you can't give steps to reproduce). With a little help this will become noticed by the devs and they'll tell us whether or not they want to take a look before you remove the account. Thanks for being willing to support the bug hunting process!