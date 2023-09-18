We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
mib2berlin
Since the forum update the reply, sort buttons are at the top of a thread.
This make no sense to me, I have to read the thread before I decide to reply, in this case I have to scroll the whole thread up to reply to the thread or to ignore it, for example.
Using a mouse gesture to scroll up make it a bit easier but it seems wrong.
The best solution for this were to have it on top and bottom.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin There is a quick reply form at the bottom. How often do you use the Sort button on a topic? I only ever use it on a forum index.
mib2berlin
@Pesala
You cant edit a quick reply and sort was an example, I use the ignore feature a lot.
The quick reply don´t bother me but it is also useless for me.
Pesala Ambassador
Test of quick reply.
Edited:: Click on the double arrow on the quick reply to get the regular formatting toolbar for a regular reply.
I'd have to agree - the quick reply field is nice, but honestly if it's a choice between that and having the controls on the bottom I'd rather have the controls back. Especially the topic tools button is used a lot for me.
mib2berlin
@Pesala
Ah thanks, this works.