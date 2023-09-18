We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unsolved Manual scheduling - can't add more times
-
(Sorry if this has been answered before - it didn't come up in my search)
I love the Theme Scheduling feature! I was especially excited to see "With manual scheduling you can add as many theme changes as you wish" in the Scheduling Themes Help section.
I set up a few themes for different times of day, but now when I try to add another timeslot for another theme, it doesn't work. When I click "+ Add", instead another timeslot being added, the timeslot that includes the current time gets switched from what I had back to the default Vivaldi theme.
This happens on both my Mac and Windows computers, but interestingly they max out at different numbers of timeslots/themes. On my Mac I can schedule 4 themes, but on Windows it will only let me schedule 3 themes.
My Mac is old and runs Catalina, so I'd assume that's the source of the problem... except of course the bug is happening on my Windows computer too, which is running Windows 10 Pro.
Are other people able to set up more than 3 or 4 scheduled themes?
-
@fullerenedream It seems to work correctly (kind of) on windows but can't test on a mac. After adding a time slot with add button you may need to drag the vertical bar in the middle to set the new time span:
//EDIT-ed to be more concise on how scheduling currently works.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Unfortunately when I click the "+ Add" button, it doesn't add any more time slots.
-
@fullerenedream The slot is not visible until you drag the one which is in the middle. Can you post a screenshot of your current scheduling layout? (is hard to explain how it works otherwise).
-
@Hadden89 said in Manual scheduling - can't add more times:
The slot is not visible until you drag the one which is in the middle.
Oh!! Well! Ok, now that I know that, I see that I've added maybe 20 time slots already. Gah!
Ok, I deleted all the extra time slots, and I'm back down to the original 2 time slots.
I click "+ Add", and a new time slot appears, as I (and I believe most users) would expect. Excellent!
But I want more time slots. So I click "+ Add" again, expecting another time slot to appear, since this is the action I've just seen the "+ Add" button perform. This time, nothing seems to happen. The manual schedule appears unchanged.
I hope you can see that this is a problem. The UI should not surprise the user. The "+ Add" button has an expected behavior, and "spawn an invisible control" is not the expected behavior.
There needs to be a clear visual indication that a new time slot has been created.
Instead of appearing at 12:00 every time, the slider for the newly-spawned time slot needs to appear in a spot where there is no pre-existing slider.
Also the new slider should be a different color/shade (e.g. the active theme's highlight color) until the user clicks on that slider or its corresponding dropdown.
-
@fullerenedream Yeah, would be far better to just split the active theme area once clicking on the add button instead of placing onto the pre-existent ones. This is clearly an usability bug. Feel free to report this and link this thread too... https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ share the VB number you got with us.
-
Thanks! Here's my bug report: VB-100151