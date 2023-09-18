(Sorry if this has been answered before - it didn't come up in my search)

I love the Theme Scheduling feature! I was especially excited to see "With manual scheduling you can add as many theme changes as you wish" in the Scheduling Themes Help section.

I set up a few themes for different times of day, but now when I try to add another timeslot for another theme, it doesn't work. When I click "+ Add", instead another timeslot being added, the timeslot that includes the current time gets switched from what I had back to the default Vivaldi theme.

This happens on both my Mac and Windows computers, but interestingly they max out at different numbers of timeslots/themes. On my Mac I can schedule 4 themes, but on Windows it will only let me schedule 3 themes.

My Mac is old and runs Catalina, so I'd assume that's the source of the problem... except of course the bug is happening on my Windows computer too, which is running Windows 10 Pro.

Are other people able to set up more than 3 or 4 scheduled themes?