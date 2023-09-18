We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
After downloading Vivaldi internet stopped working on my laptop
Before I downloaded Vivaldi I used Opera. Then, I downloaded Vivaldi and set it as a default browser. After a day every browser, except Opera, stopped opening webpages. Have anyone else experienced this issue?
@hsavitar
Hi, you meant even Edge does not work anymore?
Some user report Vivaldi does not start but this does not influence other browser, nobody report this.
Check the Windows task manager if a Vivaldi instance is still running, kill it or simply reboot.
If you run a third party security software disable it for testing.
Kaspersky and Avast are known to make strange things with Vivaldi, for example.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi, yes, even Edge didn't work. Everything started working inly after I uninstalled Vivaldi, which is a shame as I did like what it had to offer. Maybe I'll try installing it again some time later. Thanks for the advice.
@hsavitar
Hi, maybe it depends how you install Vivaldi, per user, all user or standalone.
Per user is default, installs all in the user space.
All user installs app in C: and user data in user space.
Standalone install all in a folder of your choice.
I would take standalone next time, it´s independent of your system, kind of but not real portable.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
If you start using it you will never go back.
Cheers, mi b
@mib2berlin said in After downloading Vivaldi internet stopped working on my laptop:
Kaspersky and Avast are known to make strange things with Vivaldi
Yeah but blocking the whole network is a severe bug for an Antivirus under any circumstance. #LongLife to the standalones
@Hadden89
Install Vivaldi and it block other browser is really strange, never heard or read about such issue.
@hsavitar It looks as though some "security" app on your machine blocked the internet when you installed Vivaldi. Vivaldi does not do this, and no OS does this. Some rogue app does it.