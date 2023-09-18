Hi!

I have 3 problems with both my smartphone (Galaxy S10) and my tablet (Lenovo Tab M10 Plus TB-X606X). I don’t have the habit to jump immediately to the forum to report issues, as I wait for the next updates which generally fix the problem, but I see that these 3 problems persist for some time. I will attach a screenshot of my tablet so that you can see for yourself.

The first problem is present for a couple of months and it’s with my tablet. I use medium speed dials on my tablet and small speed dials on my phone. The issue I’m having is with the medium speed dials which used to update their image on older versions of the browser, but they stopped some updates ago and never returned. Since I mostly use my phone (with small speed dials), I didn’t bother to report earlier, as the small speed dials don’t have an image on them (they typically show the favicon). As you can see in my screenshot, the image for my Vivaldi blog is frozen at the article from 18 April 2023 (so the culprit must be a browser update after that time). Although it’s not something vital to fix, I really enjoy seeing the newest version of the speed dial image.

The second problem is present on both the phone and the tablet, and it appeared about 2 updates ago I think (when it was said that the browser improved its speed). While browsing, I suddenly see that the address bar becomes grey just like in the screenshot (it usually says “Search or type web address”) and I can’t use the back arrow button or the home button to make it disappear somehow. However, I can use the first button (with the Notes, History, etc.) and I can open a new window with the “+” to the right, but the faulty window will not go away, so I have to close and restart the browser. I went on the same path using History so as to find exactly on what website this happens (so as to replicate the exact succession of websites), but it is completely random. This issue made me write today, because it has an impact on the usability of the browser (must be restarted), both on tablet but also on the phone (the screenshot with the weird address bar is similar on my phone so I didn’t add the image).