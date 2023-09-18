We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Hide side tab panel with a button (show only icons)
Hi!
Please, make it possible to hide side tab panel with a button (show only icons of pages), as it's done for side panel. It's very comfortable to have a tab panel on the right, but sometimes it's nessesairy to have a wide screen page.
Thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@dimang
Use the Hide Panel button at top left.
mib2berlin
@Pesala
Hi, I guess he/she meant a button to get this:
Pesala Ambassador
@dimang Double-click the separator between the Tab Bar and the page to collapse it to icons only.
There is no command to collapse the Tab Bar to which one could assign a button or shortcut.
Wow, it works!!!
As Russians say: live a century, learn a century.
Thanks!!
The tab is collapsing only when it has definite width. But this is some way to do what I want.
Pesala Ambassador
@dimang Double-click once to reduce the tab bar custom width to the default width. Double-click again to collapse it to the icons only. Double-click again to expand to the default width.
Click and drag a custom width to reduce it to icon width, or vice versa.
@Pesala Yes, thanks, I've found out this allready. The default width - is only one more unnecessary action for me.