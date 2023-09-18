We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Another office365 OAuth Question
Sorry if this has been asked (and I know it's on the priority list), but my company just migrated to office 365 and uses oauth for one direction of authentication (incoming server is outlook.office365.con, but outgoing is something else entirely), so Vivaldi doesn't seem to detect that I need OAuth. I can't use app specific passwords either, to my knowledge. I've looked at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75667/microsoft-office-365-oauth-support/21?lang=en-US&page=2, which did not help. Any advice?
mib2berlin
@dannys4
Hi, I cant test this but it was mentioned in the tread Vivaldi cant auto connect, you have add the server settings manually:
*There's actually a checkbox for it that pops up if you enter something like outlook.office365.com and smtp.office365.com in the server settings.
We need to make this easier by using MX records, but haven't gotten around to it yet.*
Cheers, mib
Thanks for the quick response! unfortunately, it seems like you have to have both your incoming and outgoing servers as *office365.com . If I only use one server as such, the ability to use OAuth is gone entirely.
Same here, been dealing with this for months and nothing to connect it.