Extensions per workspace
I use different workspaces and extensions for different purposes (e.g. study, work, freetime).
I have over a dozen extensions, some of which are always enabled, some of which I have to manually toggle on/off ((using NooBoss extension manager) so that they fit in the extension bar and don't eat up memory).
It would be very useful if I could select which extensions are enabled in each workspace by default (much like you can choose extensions to be executed in Private windows) and customize the used extensions per workspace, rather than universally (this could be an optional setting).
Thanks in advance for the consideration!
@clade This would be an extremely difficult (better: impossible) task as extensions' functionality really comes directly from the Chromium engine, in which Vivaldi can not "intervene" without huge resources.
DoctorG Ambassador
@clade technically extension settings are bound to the current user profile (click on Avatar → Manage Users). Workspaces are only special views of opened tabs and do not have separate settings.
The feature wish you have can not be added due to these Vivaldi core restrictions.
If you need different extension settings, use a separate profile. → https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
@npro that's a shame, but I do understand that Vivaldi has to work within the technical possibilities of the Chromium engine.
Are the workspaces from the engine too or a custom feature on Vivaldi? If an extension can have access to enabling/disabling other extensions, would it be possible for the browser to trigger such action when changing workspaces?
Just curious, I have no idea how any of this magic works 🫡
@clade workspace is a vivaldi feature. There are pretty much virtual windows.
About the extensions.. I think you mean nooboss autostate. Currently there is a bug which will duplicate randomly the icons when the state is changed with rules. Without the bug the change will be propagated to all workspaces which belong to the same session/profile.
Arc has this. Each workspace/profile is completely separate and works in the same window; easy and fast to swap between too. It's such a killer feature, I hope all the other browsers catch on and implement it soon.