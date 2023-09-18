I use different workspaces and extensions for different purposes (e.g. study, work, freetime).

I have over a dozen extensions, some of which are always enabled, some of which I have to manually toggle on/off ((using NooBoss extension manager) so that they fit in the extension bar and don't eat up memory).

It would be very useful if I could select which extensions are enabled in each workspace by default (much like you can choose extensions to be executed in Private windows) and customize the used extensions per workspace, rather than universally (this could be an optional setting).

Thanks in advance for the consideration!