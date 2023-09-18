We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Microsoft apps hyjacking Vivaldi contextmenu?
S_Paternotte Translator
Try this with me:
- Open a website
- select a text paragraph
- examine the contextmenu
- on my Samsung A41 it lists the following items: Copy, Make task, Share, Translator, Select all, Google search, Translate, Copy to note, Add to note
The option Make task is associated with the Microsoft To-do app. The option Translator is related to the Microsoft Translator app. And until I removed the app from my phone, there used to be some contextmenu option related to the Microsoft Office365 app as well.
So, are Microsoft apps messing with the Vivaldi contextmenu?
mib2berlin
@S_Paternotte
Hi, this is an Android context menu, Opera shows the same, for example.
I have Google Translator installed, it open the GT in Vivaldi, Opera and Edge.
Cheers, mib
S_Paternotte Translator
And are there ways to suppress or adapt these insertions to this context menu?
mib2berlin
@S_Paternotte
No I am aware of, the developer could create a custom menu but this would e a lot of work to maintain this.
Cheers, mib
Happycheesecake
@S_Paternotte said in Microsoft apps hyjacking Vivaldi contextmenu?:
So, are Microsoft apps messing with the Vivaldi contextmenu?
Looks that way to me. On my Samsung S8 Ultra I get the following context items:
Dictionary, Cut, Copy, Microsoft 365 Note, Paste, Bing Search...
I'm not using Bing as my default web search in Vivaldi. Web Search only appears under the sub-menu.
RiveDroite Ambassador
@S_Paternotte this is an Android context menu, but yes Microsoft hijacks it. So it's not Vivaldi's fault, but I also get annoyed by it.