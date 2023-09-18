We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to remove plugins?
Hi,
While checking vivaldi through https://ipleak.net, I realized that there are 5 plugins named 'internal-pdf-viewer'. Among them is the Microsoft Edge PDF Viewer; I'm under linux and never installed edge. Is there a way to remove it?
Thanks.
I have two local users on Vivaldi. The initial user has five pdf plug-ins like you, but the new user has none.
mib2berlin
@liyann
Hi, this is 5 times the same plugin, Vivaldi use the Chromium PDF-Reader.
The page sends false positive listing.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@liyann The page ipleak... detects wrong.
You can check installed extensions (=plugins) installed at internal Vivaldi page
vivaldi://system/#extensions
Thanks for your replies.
Was not aware of the false positives.
Which site would you recommend then to check the privacy settings?