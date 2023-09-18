Running Vivaldi version 6.1.3035.302 64 bit under Windows 10 64 bit.

Some of the typed web addresses are not stored/remembered within the drop down list within the address bar!?

Some typed addresses are remembered (as expected).

One address that is not remembered is for youtube! However, on first attempt at typing in youtube web address, I mistyped/misspelled the address first time around. I removed the mistyped address and typed in the correct address for youtube (www.youtube.com).

But on another web site address, there was no mistake in typing in the address (www.stuff.co.nz). But Vivaldi didn't store/remember the typed address so it doesn't appear in the drop down list within the address bar!?

Why is Vivaldi not storing/remembering some typed in addresses? And can this be remedied so that all typed in web addresses are stored/remembered?

Thank you.