Solved Typed Addresses Not Always Remembered in Address Bar?
-
Running Vivaldi version 6.1.3035.302 64 bit under Windows 10 64 bit.
Some of the typed web addresses are not stored/remembered within the drop down list within the address bar!?
Some typed addresses are remembered (as expected).
One address that is not remembered is for youtube! However, on first attempt at typing in youtube web address, I mistyped/misspelled the address first time around. I removed the mistyped address and typed in the correct address for youtube (www.youtube.com).
But on another web site address, there was no mistake in typing in the address (www.stuff.co.nz). But Vivaldi didn't store/remember the typed address so it doesn't appear in the drop down list within the address bar!?
Why is Vivaldi not storing/remembering some typed in addresses? And can this be remedied so that all typed in web addresses are stored/remembered?
Thank you.
-
Thanks for the clarification.
I currently have the Address Bar settings set to Typed History only. All other settings disabled. The addresses I enter now seem to be saved and can now select them again from the address bar drop down menu!
Thank you!
-
mib2berlin
@meeshu
Hi, please update to 6.2, there was a lot of changes and bug fixing in Vivaldi 6.2.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks for the comment.
I updated Vivaldi to version 6.2.3105.48. Youtube web address was now remembered, but the website www.stuff.co.nz address still wouldn't be remembered!?
I deleted Vivaldi cache and cookies, and tried the address www.stuff.co.nz again. This time Vivaldi remembered the address!
-
Once again having problems with typed web addresses not appearing in the drop down list within the URL address bar!
Running Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 x64 under Windows 10 64 bit.
I've deleted Vivaldi cookies and cache, and restarted the browser, but typed in addresses such as www.stuff.co.nz, www.google.co.nz, www.google.com are not showing up in the address bar drop down list!?
What is wrong now (with Vivaldi)?
-
mib2berlin
@meeshu
Hi, whats new now?
The Vivaldi team first add and then extend the Drop-Down Menu Priority settings.
This is for fine tuning the address bar behave > Priority Menu
For example, with this settings:
You get this:
Play a bit with the settings until it fit your needs, mib
-
Thanks for the clarification.
I currently have the Address Bar settings set to Typed History only. All other settings disabled. The addresses I enter now seem to be saved and can now select them again from the address bar drop down menu!
Thank you!
-