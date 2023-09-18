We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Tracker exception not working?
-
I have Vivaldi set to block both trackers and ads by default. I created an exception for a tracker called spot.im...
Yet when I look at what's being blocked spot.im still shows up...
This is the first exception I've created, the ad/tracker blocking has worked so well I have not found a need to up until now. I assumed the exception was the only thing necessary, is there something else I need to configure?
-
mib2berlin
@theJman
Hi, can you add a link to the page, Vivaldi and device version, please?
Cheers, mib
-
streithammel
@theJman said in Tracker exception not working?:
I created an exception for a tracker called spot.im...
No, you have created an exception for the site spot.im.
-
@theJman said in Tracker exception not working?:
I have Vivaldi set to block both trackers and ads by default. I created an exception for a tracker called
As far as I know, there is no way to make exceptions for the tracker, only for the whole page.
-
@helixo Also, spot.im redirect to openweb.com so probably an exclusion should be made even for that one.
@theJman Easiest way is to just disable the blocker doing an exception for the site which include the tracker; the opposite might not work.
-
Gotcha, I misunderstood what the exceptions list was for. I was trying to whitelist that one because it seems to be needed to comment on Yahoo articles. Thanks for the help everyone.