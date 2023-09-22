We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Filtering vs Search criteria
Mail address criteria = "Semafor Americana <[email protected]>" (substitute your own address)
`Search for: Semafor Americana <[email protected]> = 0 results Filter for: Semafor Americana <[email protected]> = 0 results From context menu click: See all messages to & from address = 7 results
Search for: <[email protected]> = 0 results Filter for: <[email protected]> = 0 results From context menu click: See all messages to & from address = 7 results
Search for: [email protected] = 7 results Filter for: [email protected] = 7 results From context menu click: See all messages to & from address = 7 results
Here's another anomaly:
Search criteria = Vivaldi Forum <[email protected]>
In Vivaldi filters, search "from" for any item beginning with "Vivaldi" Results = 0 In Vivaldi filters, add: OR from: Vivaldi Forum <[email protected]> Results = 11 items + some in "Trash" & / or "Archive"
So it appears that the user has to know enough to set up both Search or Filter in a particular format or to use: "See all messages command" from the context menu
Assuming the user is a civilian (not a techie), I didn't find this very clear & only with the help from this forum did I learn the proper formats. Maybe I'm wrong but that doesn't seem user friendly to me.
Comments?
I really don't get what you state above
@janrif said in Filtering vs Search criteria:
Search [email protected] = 0 results
Filter [email protected] = 0 results
Search [email protected] = 7 results
Filter [email protected] = 7 results
Is there any difference between the first section that finds no results and the second section that finds 7 results? Again, I don't get it. ...Anyway:
Search and filter are almost the same thing. A search just searches for a term regardless of where. A search conducted within specific metadata (like From or Subject), or multiple combined searches (with AND/OR) is a filter. I think that the system is really intuitive.
@WildEnte said in Filtering vs Search criteria:
Is there any difference between the first section that finds no results and the second section that finds 7 results? Again, I don't get it.
@WildEnte @derDay I understand why you don't get it; the < > did not show up in one example vs the 2nd example which had neither.
I've edited my original post which make it easier to understand what I was trying to illustrate.
@janrif said:
I understand why you don't get it; both examples look identical bc the < > did not show up in one example vs the 2nd example which had neither.
use code formatting for such examples
@derDay Thank you for the tip; had never known what that was for... much appreciated.
@WildEnte said in Filtering vs Search criteria:
Search and filter are almost the same thing. A search just searches for a term regardless of where. A search conducted within specific metadata (like From or Subject), or multiple combined searches (with AND/OR) is a filter. I think that the system is really intuitive.
@WildEnte Yes, but the email address needs to be in a particular format. Re-view my original post, now edited for clarity.
I guess the <> signs are maybe some control triggers in the search. I would never have come up with the idea to search for anything other than [email protected] when searching for a specific email address. But I understand that it is confusing that it doesn't work when you do. Is this worth a bug report? not sure.
@WildEnte said in Filtering vs Search criteria:
I guess the <> signs are maybe some control triggers in the search. I would never have come up with the idea to search for anything other than [email protected] when searching for a specific email address. But I understand that it is confusing that it doesn't work when you do. Is this worth a bug report? not sure.
You know more than me. Let me know if you decide to report or if you think I should. TIA
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS the From field value is unnecessarily being restricted / split to its Display Name and Email Address parts and it is against these the search term is run. For example a From field value of
Jane Doe <[email protected]>becomes:
Display name Jane Doe Email Address [email protected]
resulting in
<[email protected]>failing to be matched despite that being part of the the From field value.
I think this should be raised as a bug.
-
@yojimbo274064400 That's definitely solid reasoning & would explain the situation I outlined in my original post so thank you for that! This along with @derDay post about </> will surely help many who encounter this frustration and how to describe it. @yojimbo274064400 Are you going to raise this as a bug? TIA
yojimbo274064400
Raised as (VB-100233) Search traverses over “From” field's Display and Email Address and not its value
edwardp Ambassador
@WildEnte said in Filtering vs Search criteria:
I guess the <> signs are maybe some control triggers in the search. I would never have come up with the idea to search for anything other than [email protected] when searching for a specific email address. But I understand that it is confusing that it doesn't work when you do. Is this worth a bug report? not sure.
Per RFC 2822 (Internet Message Format), the e-mail address is required to be enclosed between angle brackets < >.
I don't think this is a bug.
-
@edwardp said in Filtering vs Search criteria:
Per RFC 2822 (Internet Message Format), the e-mail address is required to be enclosed between angle brackets < >.
Then it's clearly a bug because if you include the brackets in a search for the email address, it returns 0 hits. Searching for the correct formatting of what I'm looking for should always be successful